Lebanon's southern suburbs called to evacuate ahead of IDF strikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Residents of southern Lebanon's suburbs were called to evacuate on Tuesday evening, ahead of the IDF's planned strikes in the area, Arab Media Spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X/Twitter.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," Adraee wrote, attaching graphics with Arabic of the exact locations called for evacuation.

Blinken to travel to Saudi Arabia instead of Jordan on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 10:07 PM
Israel vows to address US concerns over Gaza aid as Blinken visits
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 09:39 PM
UN Watch to publish 60-page exposé on Francesca Albanese
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 09:04 PM
IDF drone crashes in southern Lebanon after being struck
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 09:02 PM
US urges Israel to moderate response in Iran, expedite Lebanon op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 08:55 PM
Over 230 trucks with humanitarian aid transferred into Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 08:11 PM
US charges IRGC official in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 07:55 PM
Four children among 18 killed after Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:57 PM
Yellen says US to unveil new sanctions on Russian
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:49 PM
Foreign actors stoke divisions ahead of US elections, spy agencies say
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:28 PM
Poland to close Russian consulate in Poznan
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:06 PM
Turkey's Halkbank not immune from US prosecution in Iran sanctions case
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 04:44 PM
South Africa sees Russia as a valued ally, Ramaphosa tells Putin
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 04:27 PM
IRGC commanders says Israel could carry out 'limited attack'
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 04:18 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to have targeted military base in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 03:54 PM