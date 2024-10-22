Lebanon's southern suburbs called to evacuate ahead of IDF strikes

Residents of southern Lebanon's suburbs were called to evacuate on Tuesday evening, ahead of the IDF's planned strikes in the area, Arab Media Spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X/Twitter.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," Adraee wrote, attaching graphics with Arabic of the exact locations called for evacuation.