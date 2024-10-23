Jerusalem Post
Biden says Trump should be locked up 'politically'

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Republican Donald Trump is a threat to Democracy and should be locked up "politically," as he exhorted Democrats at a New Hampshire campaign office to win the Nov. 5 election.

"We got to lock him up," Biden said to applause at a Democratic campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire. "Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do," he said.

Biden said that Trump, the Republican candidate and former president, wants to disregard the safeguards of the US Constitution. If Trump beats Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, "our democracy is at stake," he said.

