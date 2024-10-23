Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity for strategic result in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel on Wednesday to use the opportunity created by its success in dismantling much of Hamas' capacity in Gaza and the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to reach a longer term solution in the conflict.

"Now is the time to turn those successes into an enduring strategic success. And there are really two things left to do, get the hostages home and bring the war to an end with an understanding of what will follow," Blinken told reporters as he prepared to leave Israel for Riyadh on the next stage of his Middle East visit.