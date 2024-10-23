Jerusalem Post
Indictment filed against seven Jerusalem residents for attempting to kill Israeli scientist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An indictment has been filed against seven residents, aged 19-23, of Beit Safafa, Jerusalem, for serious security offenses, including allegedly "aiding the enemy" and attempting to assassinate an Israeli nuclear scientist, the State Attorney's Office reported on Wednesday morning.

An Iranian agent initiated the main defendant in the case, according to the indictment. The former reportedly instructed the latter to gather information on an Israeli nuclear scientist in order to assassinate him and his family. 

