Israel's security forces operate in West Bank to arrest terrorists, confiscate weapons

Israel's security forces conducted operations in the West Bank throughout Tuesday and Wednesday to arrest wanted individuals and confiscate weapons, the IDF said on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the military, forces conducted interrogations throughout the area, seized various weapons, and arrested terrorists.
The IDF also added that Jewish worship sites were reinforced with added security for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot and Simchat Torah.
The Jewish sites included Joseph's Tomb, Mount Ebal, and Sebastia.