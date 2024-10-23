WATCH: IDF evacuates over 20,000 civilians from Jabalya despite Hamas attacks on refugees

The IDF has evacuated over 20,000 civilians from Jabalya since Tuesday despite persistent Hamas attacks on IDF personnel and refugees, the military announced on Wednesday.

The IDF also announced it had arrested around 150 terrorists in the area.

Tens of thousands of Gazans leave Jabalya, Gaza Strip, October 23, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF described the evacuation as breaking the Hamas siege on Jabalya, which it accuses of intentionally preventing Palestinian civilians from evacuating from the area.