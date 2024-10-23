Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: IDF evacuates over 20,000 civilians from Jabalya despite Hamas attacks on refugees

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2024 15:17

The IDF has evacuated over 20,000 civilians from Jabalya since Tuesday despite persistent Hamas attacks on IDF personnel and refugees, the military announced on Wednesday.

The IDF also announced it had arrested around 150 terrorists in the area.

Tens of thousands of Gazans leave Jabalya, Gaza Strip, October 23, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF described the evacuation as breaking the Hamas siege on Jabalya, which it accuses of intentionally preventing Palestinian civilians from evacuating from the area.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Hezbollah fires 85 rockets at Israel in lead up to Simchat Torah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 03:23 PM
Germany's Baerbock on arms exports to Israel: We are 'in a dilemma'
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 03:12 PM
Israel's security forces operate in West Bank to arrest terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 02:27 PM
Hamas official arrives in Moscow, set to meet Russian officials - RIA
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 12:03 PM
US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Arab leaders in Britain this week
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 11:58 AM
Northern Gaza polio campaign postponed due to escalating violence
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 11:13 AM
Lufthansa suspends flights to Beirut, Tehran until early 2025
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 10:10 AM
Indictment filed against residents for attempting to kill Israeli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 10:04 AM
Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity for strategic result in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 09:49 AM
Islamic Resistance in Iraq take responsibility for drone launch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 09:46 AM
Germany, Qatar see need for more diplomatic efforts in the Middle East
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 09:28 AM
IDF intercepts two drones near Eilat coming from the east
By MAARIV
10/23/2024 05:54 AM
Biden says Trump should be locked up 'politically'
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 05:11 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah weapon structures in Dahieh south of Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 12:43 AM
Blinken to travel to Saudi Arabia instead of Jordan on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 10:07 PM