Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Khamenei praises late Nasrallah and Sinwar, calling them key figures in regional resistance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2024 15:33

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took to X on Wednesday to praise the recently killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, both eliminated by the IDF.

Khamenei stated that without figures like "Martyr Hassan Nasrallah," who embodied jihad, wisdom, courage, and self-sacrifice, the movement would have been one-dimensional.

He also praised Yahya Sinwar, tweeting: "If there hadn’t been people like Martyr #Sinwar who fought to the end, the region’s destiny would have been one way. But since such people exist, it has turned out a different way."

Khamenei added that his statements from a meeting with the officials of the National Congress for the Commemoration of the Martyrs of the Fars Province would be published shortly.



