UK's Birmingham Airport cancels flights, evacuates after report of suspicious vehicle

Birmingham Airport in central England has cancelled flights, been evacuated and asked passengers not to turn up after a report of a suspicious vehicle, police and the airport said on Wednesday.

"West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site," the force said on X. "Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time."

Birmingham Airport, which is the UK's seventh busiest hub with 11.5 million passengers last year, said separately on X that it had suspended operations.

Police said all passengers flying from the airport on Wednesday afternoon should contact their airline and check the airport's website for updates.

According to local newspaper Birmingham Live, passengers are not being allowed off planes, drivers are being turned away from the site and all transport links to the airport have been canceled.