Germany's Scholz urges political process for Lebanon in call with PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said it was crucial to launch a political process for Lebanon and allow the country to be free of foreign influence, speaking to Prime Minister Najib Mikati in a phone call.

Scholz expressed condolences for the suffering of the people in Lebanon.

"It is crucial that a start to a political process is now found. The goals should be the security of the people of Israel and the sovereignty of Lebanon, free from foreign influence," said Scholz's spokesperson in a statement.

Germany was giving an additional 60 million euros ($64 million) to help, the statement said.

($1 = 0.9275 euros)