US warns failure to safeguard Gaza civilians could haunt Israel

By REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that failure by Israel to safeguard civilians in Gaza could create a generational backlash and create more anti-Israel insurgents in the future.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Austin said he raises the need to address the humanitarian needs of civilians in every call he has with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant.

In each call, Austin said he cites the need for Israel to be more precise during military operations against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to limit civilian casualties and cites the need to get humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.

"Failure to do that will create a generation of Palestinians that really will continue to resist cooperating with Israel in the future. So you're actually increasing the numbers of insurgents ... if you fail to do that," Austin said.

