Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netherlands to join Eurovision 2025 but fan-favourite Klein says no

By REUTERS

The Netherlands will join next year's Eurovision despite the disqualification of this year's Dutch candidate and fan-favourite Joost Klein, who has declined an offer to take part in 2025, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said late on Wednesday.

"Joost Klein was offered the chance to participate again. But in the end, he chose to decline this offer," the broadcaster said.

AVROTROS had previously expressed doubts about participating in next year’s Eurovision after Klein was disqualified from the event, which was held in Sweden, following a complaint from a female crew member.

Swedish prosecutors dropped their investigation in August, citing differing perceptions of Klein's hand movement.

The Netherlands has decided to compete next year, as the organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have guaranteed they will make structural changes, AVROTROS said.

Hamas wants Russia to push PA towards unity government for post-war Gaza
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 09:36 AM
Lebanese army: Israeli strike kills three soldiers in southern Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 07:25 AM
IDF arrests terror suspects in West Bank cities Nablus and Hebron
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/24/2024 07:01 AM
US Senator Graham says Israel-Saudi deal possible before year-end
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:13 AM
Explosion heard over Syria's Damascus, state news agency says
By REUTERS , MAARIV
10/24/2024 04:09 AM
US expresses concern to Israel about reported strikes
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 01:48 AM
Turkey hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria after deadly attack
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 12:09 AM
Americans, British strike Hodeidah, Yemen, Houthi aligned media says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 11:56 PM
US says evidence shows North Korea has troops in Russia
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 11:34 PM
Hezbollah fired over 135 projectiles into Israeli territory on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 11:15 PM
Nasrallah's replacement died three days after the attack
By MAARIV
10/23/2024 10:48 PM
Hezbollah says it used new drones for in strikes against Israel
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 09:48 PM
Hezbollah affiliated media station building struck in Beirut - report
By MAARIV
10/23/2024 09:37 PM
Four rockets from Lebanon cause sirens across central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 08:44 PM
One killed, 11 injured in central Kabul explosion
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 08:25 PM