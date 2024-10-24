Jerusalem Post
France's Macron reiterates his call for a ceasefire in Lebanon

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 24, 2024 12:00

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday, adding he regretted that Iran had engaged Hezbollah against Israel but also criticizing Israel's operations in the south of the country.

International support will be needed to shore up and expand Lebanon's army and rebuild the country's destroyed infrastructure, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told a Paris conference convened amid Israel's assault on Hezbollah.

Mikati said the Lebanese government had decided to recruit more troops and could deploy 8,000 soldiers as part of a plan to implement a ceasefire and UN Security Council resolution, which calls for the army to be deployed in southern Lebanon.

Fire breaks out at Iranian power plant, Iranian media silent
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 10:10 AM
Two seriously, one lightly injured from rocket barrage in Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 10:09 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah manufacturing sites in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 10:02 AM
Hamas wants Russia to push PA towards unity government for post-war Gaza
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 09:36 AM
Netherlands to join Eurovision 2025 but fan-favourite Klein says no
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 08:59 AM
Lebanese army: Israeli strike kills three soldiers in southern Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 07:25 AM
IDF arrests terror suspects in West Bank cities Nablus and Hebron
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/24/2024 07:01 AM
US Senator Graham says Israel-Saudi deal possible before year-end
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:13 AM
Explosion heard over Syria's Damascus, state news agency says
By REUTERS , MAARIV
10/24/2024 04:09 AM
US expresses concern to Israel about reported strikes
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 01:48 AM
Turkey hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria after deadly attack
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 12:09 AM
Americans, British strike Hodeidah, Yemen, Houthi aligned media says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 11:56 PM
US says evidence shows North Korea has troops in Russia
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 11:34 PM
Hezbollah fired over 135 projectiles into Israeli territory on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2024 11:15 PM
Nasrallah's replacement died three days after the attack
By MAARIV
10/23/2024 10:48 PM