Blinken: An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Doha in the coming days

An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Doha in the coming days to resume negotiations regarding a possible hostage deal. Additionally, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani noted that he met with representatives of the Hamas terrorist organization, stating that their position has not changed.

Blinken added that during his conversation with the Qatari prime minister, they discussed how to capitalize on the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to push negotiations forward. "The time has come for this painful period in the region to come to an end," Al Thani said, as reported by Ynet. He also noted that he and Blinken discussed a "sustainable solution and the day after the war."