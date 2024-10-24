Trump says he'll fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected president

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that if elected he would fire the federal prosecutor investigating whether he tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Former president Trump, asked during an interview whether he would pardon himself or fire Special Counsel Jack Smith, said: "It's so easy. I would fire him within two seconds."

Trump added: "No I don't think they would impeach me if I fired Jack Smith." He was speaking with conservative podcast host Hugh Hewitt.

Smith is leading the federal criminal case accusing Trump of election subversion in the 2020 vote that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won.