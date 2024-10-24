Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump says he'll fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected president

By REUTERS

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that if elected he would fire the federal prosecutor investigating whether he tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Former president Trump, asked during an interview whether he would pardon himself or fire Special Counsel Jack Smith, said: "It's so easy. I would fire him within two seconds."

Trump added: "No I don't think they would impeach me if I fired Jack Smith." He was speaking with conservative podcast host Hugh Hewitt.

Smith is leading the federal criminal case accusing Trump of election subversion in the 2020 vote that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won.

 

Head of Mossad to head to Qatar for hostage deal negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 05:04 PM
Germany approves over $100 million in arms exports to Israel
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:48 PM
Implementation of UN Lebanon resolution is aim of diplomatic effort
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:44 PM
84-year-old man lightly wounded by shrapnel in Nahariya following rocket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 04:26 PM
Unidentified individual enters Israeli embassy in Korea, causes damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 04:12 PM
$1 billion raised for Lebanon at Paris conference, French minister says
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:10 PM
Blinken: Israeli delegation expected to arrive in Doha in coming days
By MAARIV
10/24/2024 03:42 PM
EU will give Lebanese army 60 million euros over next two years
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 03:03 PM
Hamas negotiating to prevent IDF 'General's Plan' in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 02:51 PM
IDF strikes Nuseirat school being used by Hamas terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 02:46 PM
UN chief calls for peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 02:37 PM
Qatar Airways suspends all flights from Iraq, Iran, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 02:10 PM
'Don't count on THAAD': IRGC issues renewed threats to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 01:13 PM
France's Macron reiterates his call for a ceasefire in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 11:42 AM
Fire breaks out at Iranian power plant, Iranian media silent
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 10:10 AM