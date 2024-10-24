Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Putin does not deny reports about North Korea troops

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 24, 2024 19:25

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday did not deny US claims that North Korea had sent troops to Russia but said that it was up to Moscow how to run its mutual defense clause with Pyongyang and accused the West of escalating the Ukraine war.

Asked by a reporter about satellite imagery showing North Korean troop movements, Putin said: "Images are a serious thing. If there are images, then they reflect something."

But he said it was the West which had escalated the Ukraine crisis and said NATO officers and instructors were directly involved in the Ukraine war. "We know who is present there, from which European NATO countries, and how they carry out this work," Putin said.

The Kremlin chief specifically mentioned Article 4 of the Russian partnership deal with North Korea that deals with mutual defense.

"There is article 4. We have never doubted in the least that the North Korean leadership takes our agreements seriously. But what we do within the framework of this article is our business," Putin said.

Putin says he welcomes Trump statement on seeking to end conflict
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 07:13 PM
Trump says he'll fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected president
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 05:32 PM
Implementation of UN Lebanon resolution is aim of diplomatic effort
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:44 PM
84-year-old man lightly wounded by shrapnel in Nahariya following rocket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 04:26 PM
Unidentified individual enters Israeli embassy in Korea, causes damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 04:12 PM
$1 billion raised for Lebanon at Paris conference, French minister says
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:10 PM
Blinken: Israeli delegation expected to arrive in Doha in coming days
By MAARIV
10/24/2024 03:42 PM
EU will give Lebanese army 60 million euros over next two years
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 03:03 PM
Hamas negotiating to prevent IDF 'General's Plan' in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 02:51 PM
IDF strikes Nuseirat school being used by Hamas terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 02:46 PM
UN chief calls for peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 02:37 PM
Qatar Airways suspends all flights from Iraq, Iran, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 02:10 PM
'Don't count on THAAD': IRGC issues renewed threats to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 01:13 PM
France's Macron reiterates his call for a ceasefire in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 11:42 AM
Fire breaks out at Iranian power plant, Iranian media silent
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 10:10 AM