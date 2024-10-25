Jerusalem Post
Rockets fired from Lebanon, sirens sound in Acre, Haifa and its bayside suburbs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 25, 2024 09:18

Some five rockets were fired from Lebanon, the military said on Friday after multiple sirens sounded in Acre, Haifa, and its bayside suburbs on Friday, starting at 09:02 a.m. local time. 

The military noted that some of the rockets had been intercepted while others had impacted in open areas. 

Magen David Adom said that no injuries were reported, excluding people who were injured running to safe rooms. 

Sirens were triggered as far north as Ein Hamifratz, rolling southwards to Nesher, among other localities.

This is a developing story. 

