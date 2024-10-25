Jerusalem Post
US calls on citizens to avoid protests near US, Israeli 'facilities' worldwide

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US State Department published a statement on its website on Friday warning its citizens to avoid protests near US and Israeli "facilities" worldwide, following social media posts calling for such events to take place. 

"Avoid rallies and demonstrations whenever possible and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings as even peaceful demonstrations have the potential to turn violent without warning," the statement urged. 

Four killed in insurgent attack in India's Kashmir
By REUTERS
10/25/2024 10:11 AM
Multiple sirens sound in Acre, Haifa and its bayside suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2024 09:06 AM
Islamist attack in Pakistan kills ten frontier police, sources say
By REUTERS
10/25/2024 08:22 AM
Projectile fired from Lebanon triggers sirens in Menashe, Carmel areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2024 07:14 AM
Aerial target from eastern Red Sea area strikes open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2024 01:10 AM
Israel requests urgent UN investigation for UNRWA involvement on Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2024 12:09 AM
Car bomb wounds civilian outside Syria's Damascus, state media says
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 07:58 PM
Putin does not deny reports about North Korea troops
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 07:24 PM
Putin says he welcomes Trump statement on seeking to end conflict
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 07:13 PM
Trump says he'll fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected president
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 05:32 PM
Implementation of UN Lebanon resolution is aim of diplomatic effort
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:44 PM
84-year-old man lightly wounded by shrapnel in Nahariya following rocket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2024 04:26 PM
$1 billion raised for Lebanon at Paris conference, French minister says
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 04:10 PM
Blinken: Israeli delegation expected to arrive in Doha in coming days
By MAARIV
10/24/2024 03:42 PM
EU will give Lebanese army 60 million euros over next two years
By REUTERS
10/24/2024 03:03 PM