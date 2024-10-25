US calls on citizens to avoid protests near US, Israeli 'facilities' worldwide

The US State Department published a statement on its website on Friday warning its citizens to avoid protests near US and Israeli "facilities" worldwide, following social media posts calling for such events to take place.

Worldwide Caution: Social media posts on various platforms are calling for demonstrations at U.S. and Israeli facilities on Friday, October 25, 2024. U.S. citizens should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution. https://t.co/e59mHsevCx pic.twitter.com/ixeT8ZpUpV — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 24, 2024

"Avoid rallies and demonstrations whenever possible and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings as even peaceful demonstrations have the potential to turn violent without warning," the statement urged.