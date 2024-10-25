Jerusalem Post
Four killed in insurgent attack in India's Kashmir

By REUTERS

At least four people, including two soldiers, were killed when insurgents ambushed an army vehicle in India's restive Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said, the fourth attack in the region in a fortnight and the second this week.

The attacks come close on the heels of a government formed by an opposition alliance taking over in the territory where separatist insurgents have fought security forces for decades and thousands of people have been killed.

At least nine soldiers were killed in two separate insurgent attacks in the region in July.

Thursday's attack occurred in the Bota Pathri area near Kashmir's border with Pakistan, officials said, adding that two army porters were also killed in the incident and three soldiers injured.

"A massive search operation has been launched against the militants responsible for the attack...Additional reinforcements have been sent to the area," said an army official who declined to be named.

