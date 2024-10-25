The IDF intercepted a drone that crossed into Israel from the direction of Syria, the military said on Friday, following the sirens that sounded in the southern Golan Heights and Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) area starting at 11:08 and 11:17 a.m., respectively.
IDF intercepts drone that crossed into Israel from Syria
