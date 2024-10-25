Philadelphia police charge three men after Jewish group threatened with gun, targeted with slurs

Philadelphia police charged three men with ethnic intimidation after they shouted antisemitic slurs and brandished a gun at a group of Jewish men in June, local media reported on Friday.

The men, named as Aueb Salahedein, 22, Adam Anse, 19, and Ahmad Twam, 19, by NBC Philadelphia, were all reportedly charged with all charged with ethnic intimidation, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Salahedein reportedly faces additional charges for allegedly violating the Uniform Firearms Act.

The group of three Jewish men reportedly attempted to escape the incident, fleeing to their car. It was while attempting to flee that Salahedein allegedly broke the car's windscreen with his gun.

After cracking the glass, the three men reportedly fled the scene in a BMW - Which was later used to identify them based on their number plate.