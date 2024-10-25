Over 20 percent of Lebanese are displaced by Hezbollah's ongoing conflict with Israel - report

Lebanon is experiencing a humanitarian crisis, with over a fifth of its people - more than a million - displaced by the ongoing conflict between the terrorist organization Hezbollah and Israel, according to official Lebanese government data.

Economy Minister Amin Salam said that Lebanon’s economic losses are now estimated at $20 billion, higher than its 2023 GDP of $18 billion. Key sectors like tourism and agriculture are nearly shut down, and unemployment is rising fast, worsening Lebanon’s financial troubles.

Inflation remains high, and the country is behind on large international debts. Salam believes the fighting might continue until the new US president takes office, after which he expects “a serious ceasefire.”