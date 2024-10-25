Poop-emoji statue near US Capitol evokes stain of Jan. 6 riot

There is a new temporary statue attracting attention near the US Capitol: a brass-colored desk with poop on top of it.

The feces atop, slightly larger than a soccer ball, looks like the popular iPhone poop emoji without the eyes and sits on top of the approximately six-foot (two-meter) wide desk. Viewed from the right perspective the pyramid of poop traces the outline of the Capitol's famous round dome.

A sign below the desk reveals its purpose: "This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election."

"President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6th as 'unbelievable patriots' and 'warriors.' This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy," the sign says.