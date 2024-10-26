Amos Hochstein will visit Tel Aviv on Sunday and may visit Beirut if he returns from Israel with positive answers about a ceasefire, according to a report by the Lebanese news channel Al-Jadeed on Friday.
Amos Hochstein to visit Tel Aviv for ceasefire talks, may visit Beirut - report
