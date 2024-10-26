'Days of Repentance': IDF says operation against Iran complete, all aircraft returned safe

The IDF announced early on Saturday morning that it had completed its reactive operation against Iran.

The IDF said that the strikes were conducted in response to the continuous attacks on the State of Israel and its citizens.

The IDF confirmed the operation was over and that all mission goals had been achieved, with all planes returning safely home.

The IAF struck missile manufacturing sites that produced the missiles Iran fired at Israel over the last year.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.

"The State of Israel reserves the right to defend its citizens if the Iranian regime continues attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians," the IDF said.