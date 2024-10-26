Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Days of Repentance': IDF says operation against Iran complete, all aircraft returned safe

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 26, 2024 06:13

The IDF announced early on Saturday morning that it had completed its reactive operation against Iran.

The IDF said that the strikes were conducted in response to the continuous attacks on the State of Israel and its citizens.

The IDF confirmed the operation was over and that all mission goals had been achieved, with all planes returning safely home.

The IAF struck missile manufacturing sites that produced the missiles Iran fired at Israel over the last year.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran. 

"The State of Israel reserves the right to defend its citizens if the Iranian regime continues attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians," the IDF said.

Israel strikes Iran’s missile and drone manufacturing sites
By JPS
10/26/2024 05:30 AM
Reports of explosions in Kermanshah, western Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 05:24 AM
Strike on Iran expected to be a one-night operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 05:22 AM
A fire breaks out in Even Yehuda
By URI SELA
10/26/2024 04:57 AM
Pro-Iran Iraqi militias claim responsibility for Galilee drone attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 04:34 AM
Reports of explosions in southern Iraq, flights suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 04:27 AM
Iranian media reports several military bases targeted
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 03:16 AM
Explosions heard in Damascus countryside and central region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 02:18 AM
Amos Hochstein to visit Tel Aviv for ceasefire talks, may visit Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 12:45 AM
Explosion reported in a building in Tehran
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/25/2024 10:07 PM
Poop-emoji statue near US Capitol evokes stain of Jan. 6 riot
By REUTERS
10/25/2024 09:51 PM
Chinese hackers targeted phones used by Trump and Vance
By REUTERS
10/25/2024 09:21 PM
Over 20 percent of Lebanese are displaced by Israel-Hezbollah conflict
By MAARIV
10/25/2024 09:03 PM
Philadelphia police charge three men after Jews threatened with gun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2024 08:23 PM
America deploys F-16 to reinforce US Air Force in Middle East
By MAARIV
10/25/2024 08:01 PM