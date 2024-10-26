Jerusalem Post
Israel structured Iran strike so that Tehran could deny damage done - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 26, 2024 12:33

Israel structured its strikes on Iran to limit casualties and keep the overall impact contained, a move designed to allow Iran to minimize acknowledgment of the damage and manage the aftermath, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing an individual with direct knowledge of Israel’s plans.

According to this source, the action was an escalated version of Israel’s response in April, when it conducted a strike in central Iran after Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel. Iranian officials at the time reported no resulting damage.

Iran is "entitled and obligated to defend itself against external aggressive acts," its foreign ministry said on Saturday after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets.

Calling the Israeli attack a violation of international law, the ministry said in a statement that Tehran "recognizes its responsibilities towards regional peace and security."

This is a developing story.

