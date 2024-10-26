Blinken, UK's Lammy discuss Israel-Hamas War, Lebanon conflict resolution

US State Secretary Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed various Middle East issues, including Israel's conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, in a Friday phone call, the US State Department reported.

The two men spoke about ending the Israel-Hamas War, returning the hostages still held in Hamas captivity, and achieving a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Lebanon that would enable civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.

They also reportedly spoke about humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, including the $157 million in US aid to address the humanitarian situation in Lebanon.