Protesters calling for hostage release demonstrate outside of President Isaac Herzog's residence

Dozens of protesters called for a hostage deal outside of President Isaac Herzog's residence in Tel Aviv, Ynet reportd on Saturday evening.

The demonstrators were reportedly saying that the "president is responsible for the hostage's lives."

Moreover, Ynet cited the demonstrators urging Herzog "to act to prevent the thwarting of deals and to exert all possible weight to grant a broad mandate to the head of the Mossad and the Israeli delegation to the summit in Qatar in order to achieve a breakthrough in the talks."