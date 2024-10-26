Jerusalem Post
Protesters calling for hostage release demonstrate outside of President Isaac Herzog's residence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Dozens of protesters called for a hostage deal outside of President Isaac Herzog's residence in Tel Aviv, Ynet reportd on Saturday evening.

The demonstrators were reportedly saying that the "president is responsible for the hostage's lives."

Moreover, Ynet cited the demonstrators urging Herzog "to act to prevent the thwarting of deals and to exert all possible weight to grant a broad mandate to the head of the Mossad and the Israeli delegation to the summit in Qatar in order to achieve a breakthrough in the talks."

Biden says he hopes Israeli strikes against Iran are the end
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 06:38 PM
Israeli attacks killed 19 in Lebanon on Friday, year-long toll at 2,653
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 06:08 PM
Iran reopens airspace following Israeli strike
By DR. ITAY GAL
10/26/2024 06:06 PM
Fire breaks out in a residential building in Tel Aviv
By ALON HACHMON
10/26/2024 05:37 PM
Blinken, UK's Lammy discuss Israel-Hamas War, Lebanon conflict
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 03:39 PM
Hezbollah fires some 80 projectiles into Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 03:15 PM
Iraqi facilities not affected by Israeli attack on Iran, agency reports
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 02:38 PM
Russia says it's deeply concerned about escalation between Israel, Iran
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 02:30 PM
Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack in southeast, ministry says
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 02:19 PM
Israel structured Iran strike so that Tehran could deny damage done
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 10:23 AM
Emirati airline flydubai cancels flights to Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Israel
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 10:22 AM
Iran to resume flights after Israel strikes - report
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 08:43 AM
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's strikes on Iran
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 08:34 AM
IDF says operation against Iran complete, all aircraft returned safe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 06:11 AM
Israel strikes Iran’s missile and drone manufacturing sites
By JPS
10/26/2024 05:30 AM