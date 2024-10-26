Jerusalem Post
Benny Gantz: Attacks on Iranian military targets mark 'new phase' in war against Iranian regime

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Friday night Israeli strikes on targets inside the Islamic Republic of Iran had a significant impact, National Unity Party Leader Benny Gantz commented in a Saturday evening post on X/Twitter.

"The direct and significant strike across Iran tonight on military targets is important both in its impact and in the way it was executed," Gantz wrote. "It constitutes a new phase in our war against Iran that lays a foundation for further actions, and it exacted a significant price from it for its failed attempts to harm Israel."

"I would like to express enormous appreciation to the IDF for their professionally impressive performance," he added. "The attack tonight is only a part of the capabilities and the damage that will be caused to the Iranian regime if it chooses to continue its actions."

Gantz ended his statement by saying that the efforts must be continued to bring the remaining hostages back from Hamas captivity and find a "replacement for the Hamas regime."

