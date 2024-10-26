An 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead by MDA paramedics on Saturday evening after she tripped and fell on the stairs on the way to a bomb shelter following rocket sirens sounding in Beit HaEmek in the Upper Galilee, Israeli media reported.
80-year-old woman dies after tripping on steps while trying to evacuate to bomb shelter
