Home Front Command allows students to return to studies in North in new guidelines

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF's Home Front Command has eased its directives, allowing citizens to return to workplaces and educational institutions in the northern areas of Israel.

The Home Front Command stated that workplace and educational activities may be held "in a place from which a standard protected space can be reached within the time available to reach shelter. "

Directives have eased in the northern and southern Golan Heights, the Upper, Center, and Lower Galilee region, Haifa, and Kiryat Bialik, among other localities.

Additionally, gatherings outdoors are limited to 100 people and 350 people indoors in the North.

The area's beaches are still closed. In areas such as the Gush Dan and Sharon, gatherings can be held for up to 2,000 people.

