Israel's defense minister briefs US's Austin over Iran strikes

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2024 13:36

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the success of Israel's strikes on Iran and discussed "strategic opportunities" that may have arisen, Gallant's office said on Sunday.

"Gallant discussed initial assessments regarding the success of the strikes against missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and Iranian aerial capabilities," it said.

"Minister Gallant also discussed the strategic opportunities that have risen as a result of operational achievements, in both the northern and southern arenas," the statement said, referring to fighting in Lebanon and Gaza.

