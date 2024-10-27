Herzog to Oct.7 bereaved families: As president I apologize

"I am standing here as president of the State of Israel and apologizing," President Isaac Herzog said during Sunday's ceremony for the civilian victims of October 7 and the ensuing Israel-Hamas War.

"I know nothing can heal your world which has been destroyed," said President Isaac Herzog "All I can do is hold you and offer you the support of the nation," he added.

"Sorry we failed to defend your loved ones, sorry we breached the most basic and committed contract between a country and its citizens to defend their lives and safety," he further noted.