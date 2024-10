US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and seven of her Western counterparts sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him about steps being taken by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Walla! reported on Sunday, citing a copy of the letter.

According to the report, the letter stated that steps taken by Smotrich could lead to the collapse of the Palestinian economy and further destabilize the security situation in the West Bank.

This is a developing story.