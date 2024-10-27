UN Security Council expected to meet Monday over Israel's strike on Iran, diplomats say

The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet on Monday to discuss Israel's attack on Iran, diplomats said on Sunday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called on the Security Council to meet over the attack and diplomats said the council was likely to discuss the situation on Monday.

“Israeli regime's actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilize an already fragile region," Araqchi said in a letter to the 15-member council on Saturday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in alignment with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and under international law, reserves its inherent right to legal and legitimate response to these criminal attacks at the appropriate time,” he wrote.

Scores of Israeli jets completed three waves of strikes before dawn on Saturday against missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, Israel's military said.