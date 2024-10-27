Jerusalem Post
'After Sinwar’s death, we have nothing left to lose,' Palestinian source in Qatar says -report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A Palestinian source based in Qatar has stated that following the assassination of senior Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, there is a sense among Gaza officials that they have "nothing left to lose," according to a report by Kan News correspondent Elior Levy on Sunday evening, as preparations for hostage negotiation talks are underway in Doha.

According to Levy’s report on Kan 11, the source explained that this mindset will influence the Palestinian approach to negotiations, as they intend to stand firm on their conditions.

The source shared that after the discussions in Doha, consultation with the military council in Gaza will follow, which will guide the next steps. The source noted that the consultation process could take several days due to the complexity of communication between Doha and Gaza.

