Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PM Netanyahu opposed negotiation deal to release four hostages - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed an Egyptian proposal of a possible hostage deal that would entail a two-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of four hostages held captive by Hamas, an exclusive Sunday N12 report disclosed.

According to the report, most government ministers supported the hostage deal proposal. However, Netanyahu's opposition prevented it from being brought to a vote.

Hamas also signaled that they were not in favor of the deal, saying that it would only agree to proposals that deal with a complete ceasefire.

This is a developing story.

Hamas officials unafraid after Yahya Sinwar's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 08:52 PM
'The Zionist regime made a mistake' Khamenei posts in Hebrew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 08:19 PM
Iran president says Tehran will give 'appropriate response' to Israel
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 06:10 PM
Kamala Harris: Not concerned about Trump's talks with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 05:58 PM
UN Security Council expected to meet Monday over Israel's strike on Iran
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 04:50 PM
Smotrich will cause Palestinian economy to collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 04:40 PM
Five killed after alleged Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Lebanon - re
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 04:13 PM
Building in Nahariya damaged following rocket barrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 03:25 PM
Protesters interrupt Netanyahu at ceremony for fallen Oct. 7 civilians
By EVE YOUNG
10/27/2024 02:46 PM
Israeli strike reported near Sidon in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 02:46 PM
Iran tells UN it reserves right to respond to Israel's strikes
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 02:41 PM
Herzog to Oct. 7 bereaved families: As president I apologize
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 02:39 PM
Israel's defense minister briefs US's Austin over Iran strikes
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 01:35 PM
Gallant: Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 12:50 PM
Israel urges relocation of 14 Lebanese villages north of Awali River
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 12:36 PM