PM Netanyahu opposed negotiation deal to release four hostages - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed an Egyptian proposal of a possible hostage deal that would entail a two-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of four hostages held captive by Hamas, an exclusive Sunday N12 report disclosed.

According to the report, most government ministers supported the hostage deal proposal. However, Netanyahu's opposition prevented it from being brought to a vote.

Hamas also signaled that they were not in favor of the deal, saying that it would only agree to proposals that deal with a complete ceasefire.

This is a developing story.