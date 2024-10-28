US calls for full probe into reported Georgia election violations

The United States has joined calls from observers for a full probe into reports of election-related violations in Georgia, where the president has called for protests after a disputed election, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"Going forward, we encourage Georgia's political leaders to respect the rule of law, repeal legislation that undermines fundamental freedoms, and address deficiencies in the electoral process together," Blinken said in a statement.

Georgia's electoral commission has said the country's ruling party won Saturday's parliamentary election.