Netanyahu: Two-day ceasefire deal doesn't exist, I would have accepted if it did

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there was no possibility of a two-day ceasefire for the return of four hostages in comments during a Likud party meeting on Monday.

"It's possible that [Hamas will accept concessions] if they conceded. It's not because they want to concede but because they want a respite, a breathing space. So what are you giving them? Days of respite, allowing them to get out of the tunnels. This is one of the possibilities. This is what we are currently discussing."

Netanyahu said that if the Egyptian proposal to return four hostages for a two-day ceasefire was real, he would have accepted it "right away," but he said, "It does not exist."