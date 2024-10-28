Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: Two-day ceasefire deal doesn't exist, I would have accepted if it did

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there was no possibility of a two-day ceasefire for the return of four hostages in comments during a Likud party meeting on Monday.

"It's possible that [Hamas will accept concessions] if they conceded. It's not because they want to concede but because they want a respite, a breathing space. So what are you giving them? Days of respite, allowing them to get out of the tunnels. This is one of the possibilities. This is what we are currently discussing."

Netanyahu said that if the Egyptian proposal to return four hostages for a two-day ceasefire was real, he would have accepted it "right away," but he said, "It does not exist."

Iran accuses Israel of involvement in 'terrorist attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 04:53 PM
Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk PAC to stop $1 million lottery for voters
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 04:25 PM
IDF strikes Tyre for the second time in a few days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 04:20 PM
Around 40 killed in attack on Chad military base, presidency says
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 03:37 PM
Omani and Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional tensions
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
10/28/2024 03:11 PM
Arab-Israelis condemn rhetoric surrounding Hezbollah attack on Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 02:46 PM
Israel bars family visits to captured terrorists in push for hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 12:45 PM
WATCH: Beirut building collapses live on Lebanese TV
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 12:42 PM
Two Likud MKs threaten to vote against haredi exemption bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 10:57 AM
Government meeting to change location due to security considerations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 10:00 AM
Terrorist opens fire in West Bank, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 09:51 AM
Iraq complains to UN over Israel's use of its airspace in Iran strike
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 08:50 AM
Medics head to site of reported Hezbollah rocket hit in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 07:47 AM
US calls for full probe into reported Georgia election violations
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 03:46 AM
Biden to vote in presidential election on Monday
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 03:17 AM