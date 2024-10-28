Jerusalem Post
PMO: Mossad chief has returned from talks with CIA, Qatari PM in Doha

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, had returned from talks in Qatar with the head of the CIA and the Qatari Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday.

"At the meeting, the parties discussed a new unified outline that combines previous proposals and also considers the key issues and recent developments in the region. In the coming days, the discussions between the mediators and Hamas will continue to examine the feasibility of the talks and try to advance a deal." 

