Marwan Barghouti complains prison guards assaulted him in prison, security services reject claim

Marwan Barghouti, former leader of the Tanzim, a militant faction of the Palestinian Fatah movement, complained that he was assaulted in prison by the prison staff and prisoners, according to the Palestinian Authority's Prison Services Ministry, cited by Maariv.

The Israel Prison Service said they were checking the claims.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that on September 9, Barghouti was attacked in solitary confinement and was reportedly beaten, leading to injuries to his torso, ribs, and limbs; he was left bleeding from his ear, with a wound to his arm and pain in his back.

The Nazareth district court rejected Barghouti's claims last month, but his case was raised to the IPS Commissioner Kobi Yacovi to examine personally.