The UK's Foreign Minister David Lammy told the House of Commons on Monday that Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz had assured him that the operation in Lebanon would end soon.

"I spoke to Foreign Minister Katz about the situation in Lebanon yesterday. He sought to reassure me that the targeted operation by the Israelis that is underway would come to an end shortly, as he put it," Lammy told the House in response to questions about UK government policy in the Middle East.