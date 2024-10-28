Jerusalem Post
Police arrest nine at demonstration outside Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Nine people were arrested during a demonstration for the hostage deal in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house on Azza Street in Jerusalem on Monday, according to a police statement.

The police said that "contrary to prior coordination between the police and the protest organizers, dozens of demonstrators began to cause disorder and did not listen to the police officer's instructions. One person was arrested for leading the disorder, and the police found paint containers in his possession. Eight others were arrested for the disorder."

