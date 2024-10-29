CIA chief Bill Burns floats 28-day Gaza ceasefire and release of eight hostages - Axios

CIA Director Bill Burns floated a deal for a 28-day Gaza ceasefire, which would include a hostage-prisoner swap, Axios reported on Monday, citing three Israeli officials.

Burns discussed the idea during a meeting on Sunday with Israeli and Qatari counterparts in Doha, the Axios report added.

The proposed deal would see Hamas releasing eight hostages in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners. The eight hostages would either be women or men over the age of 50 still held by Hamas since October 7 of last year.

A senior official told Axios that "Israel agrees to a temporary pause, but Hamas wants a pause that would open a process that would lead to irreversible Israeli steps.

"If neither side softens its position, there isn't going to be a deal," the official continued. Mossad director David Barnea seen over a wall of hostage posters in Tel Aviv (illustrative) (credit: FLASH90)

Earlier proposal for a deal would only see release of four hostages

The report comes after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi proposed a deal that would see a temporary ceasefire lasting 12 days, which would see the release of only half the amount of hostages proposed by Burns later on.

The CIA official arrived in Doha to discuss a hostage deal with Mossad Director David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

The CIA Director also plans to travel to Cairo this week to discuss a deal with Hassan Rashad, Egypt's new intelligence chief, one source told Axios.

Mediators from Qatar and Egypt will meet with Hamas officials soon to discuss new plans for a ceasefire-hostage release deal, the report added.