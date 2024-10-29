Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN chief Guterres says no alternative to UNRWA, it is indispensable

By REUTERS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the implementation of a law banning the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."

"There is no alternative to UNRWA," he said in a statement. "The implementation of these laws would be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable."

Guterres said he would bring the matter to the attention of the 193-member UN General Assembly.



Related Tags
UNRWA Headline
CIA boss floats 28-day Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, Axios reports
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 03:12 AM
Pentagon chief and Israel's Gallant discuss regional de-escalation
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 03:11 AM
At least 60 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 11:44 PM
Two men arrested for stealing truck with Hezbollah rocket launchers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 11:41 PM
Police arrest nine at demonstration outside Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 10:39 PM
IDF announces fallen soldier: Guy Yaacov Nezri succumbs to wounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 10:02 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they've targeted vessels in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 10:01 PM
US warns Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if further attacks
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 09:45 PM
UK FM David Lammy: FM Katz assured me Lebanon operation will end shortly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 09:45 PM
US deeply concerned over Israel's UNRWA legislation - State Department
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 08:42 PM
US joins calls for investigation of election violations in Georgia
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 08:27 PM
Iran executes Iranian-German national after terrorism conviction
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 06:48 PM
Marwan Barghouti complains prison guards assaulted him in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 06:24 PM
PMO: Mossad chief has returned from talks with CIA, Qatari PM in Doha
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 05:45 PM
Thousands of protesters gather outside Georgian parliament
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 05:39 PM