North Korea military officials, troops in Russia might go to frontline, Yonhap reports

Some high-ranking North Korean military officials and troops deployed to Russia for the war in Ukraine might move to the frontline, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing South Korea's spy agency.

North Korea is ready to launch another military satellite with technological help from Russia, and it also sent also sent some 4,000 workers to Russia this year, the agency further reported on Tuesday.

Further, North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, is on her way to Moscow, state media KCNA and Russian officials said on Tuesday, for her second trip to Russia in six weeks amid rising concerns about Pyongyang's involvement in Moscow's war in Ukraine.

KCNA said a delegation led by Choe left on Monday for an official visit to Russia, without elaborating.

Finally, the US will not impose new limits on Ukraine's use of American weapons if North Korea joins Russia's war, the Pentagon said on Monday, as NATO said North Korean military units had been deployed in Russia.