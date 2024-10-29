Some 55 Palestinians killed in alleged Israeli strike on Gaza's Beit Lahiya - report

At least 55 Palestinians were killed in an alleged Israeli strike on the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas media outlets.
