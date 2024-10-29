Geert Wilders: 'Well done Israel. Terrorists are terrorists, whatever their disguise'

After Israel's Knesset approved final voting for two bills aimed at blocking UNRWA in areas under Israeli control, Dutch Party for Freedom founder and leader Geert Wilders congratulated the Jewish state in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

"Well done Israel. Terrorists are terrorists, whatever their disguise. Never compromise with evil," he wrote.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.