IOM chief says cannot replace UNRWA but keen to step up support

The head of the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday that the agency was keen to step up its support in Gaza following the Israeli decision to ban UNRWA, but there was "no way" it could replace its work in Gaza.

"UNRWA is absolutely essential to the people of Gaza, and I don't want to leave anyone with the misimpression that IOM can play that role because we cannot, but we can provide support to those people who are currently in crisis," IOM Director-General Amy Pope told reporters.

"That is a role that we are very, very keen to play and one that we will be stepping up with the support of various stakeholders."