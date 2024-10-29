Trump ally Steve Bannon is released from prison after serving contempt sentence

Steve Bannon, a long-time ally of former US President Donald Trump, was released on Tuesday from prison, where he had been serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 70, had been serving his sentence in a low-security facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

He was released one week before the U.S. presidential election, which pits Trump, a Republican, against Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and was Trump's chief White House strategist in 2017 before a falling-out that they later patched up.

In 2022, Bannon was convicted on two misdemeanor counts for defying a subpoena from the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, refusing to turn over documents or testify.