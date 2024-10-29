Soldiers from the Golani Brigade arrested Radwan terrorists, including the commander of Hezbollah in Ayta ash Shab, the military said on Tuesday evening.
IDF arrests Hezbollah commander of Ayta ash Shab
By REUTERS10/29/2024 07:49 PM
